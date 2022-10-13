Obituary: Doris Louise Spain
April 19, 1930 – October 5, 2022
Doris Louise Scharff Spain, born and raised in New Jersey, widow of William P. Spain, mother of Bill, Paul, and Peter Spain, grandmother to Samantha, Elizabeth, and Patrick Spain, died on October 5, 2022. She was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, served a 3-year internship to earn her Registration in Dietetics.
She and Bill moved to Incline Village in 1989. She was an active member, Deacon and Elder in the Village Presbyterian Church, active member of the PEO Sisterhood, promoting women’s education, and the NLTHC Auxiliary. She worked at Incline Village Community Hospital and Tahoe Forest Hospital as a Clinical Dietician for 17 years.
Doris loved and protected all animals and was seen frequently in town with her Golden Retriever, companion dog, Harley.
Donations may be made to the Incline Village Pet Network, in her memory, or by just extending a caring hand to all you meet.
There will be no service, and internment will be private in Los Gatos, CA.
