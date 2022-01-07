Obituary: Dorothy Marie Prowell
October 30, 1925 – December 26, 2021
Dorothy Marie Prowell passed away on December 26, 2021 in Elko, Nevada. Dorothy was born in Kern County California on October 30, 1925 to Benjamin Suburu and Annie Mae Stork, she was 96 years young.
Dorothy grew up in Bakersfield California and graduated from East Bakersfield High School.
She Married her grammar school-high school sweetheart, Bernard Wayne Prowell, They were happily married for 58 years until Barneys untimely death in 1999. Together they started the thriving business in Santa Barbara California “Prowell Plastering”
Together they traveled the world, built homes, had an abundance of friendships, and lived a beautiful life in Santa Barbara and Rubicon Bay Lake Tahoe
She was an active member of the Tahoe Yacht Club in Tahoe City, The Bear league, The Tahoe Rim Trail and many other organizations in which she gave financial donations and volunteered her time.
Dorothy was very proud of her long line of Basque heritages and enjoyed the family get together’s and parties with all the Basque relatives.
Dorothy is survived by her Daughter Patricia Ann Moreland of Palm Desert California, Son, Bernard Wayne Prowell of Rubicon Bay California, and grandchildren; Shannon Marie Scott, Derrick Sean Scott (wife, Jessica), Tara May Moreland and Michael William Moreland (wife, Briana)Brennen Prowell, Tysen Prowell and Janna Min Prowell. Great Grandchildren; Janelle Scott Hanson (husband, Cody), Shelby Scott Harkness (husband, Micah), Derrick Scott Jr. and (wife, Sarah), Alyssa McElwain, Serenity Moreland, and Anna Mae Moreland along with six Great Great-Grandchildren. As well as many cousins and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by husband, Barney Prowell, her parents, Benjamin Suburu, and Mae Giraud, and Stepfather Harry Giraud. Grandparents, Isabel Errecart, John Suburu and Georgina Williams Stork
There will be a Celebration of Life is planned for the Summer 0f 2022, date and time to be announced
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to the TAHOE RIM TRAIL in Lake Tahoe
