Obituary: Dorothy Shea

Dorothy Shea

April 19, 1929 – January 22, 2024

A Life Filled with Music, Books, and Tahoe Beauty.

Dorothy Shea, a woman who brought the joy of music and literature to generations, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2024, in Palm Springs, California, at the age of 94. For the past eight years, Palm Springs had been her home, but her heart always held a special place for South Lake Tahoe, where she spent a significant part of her life.

A Passion for Music and Education: Dorothy’s love for music blossomed at the renowned Peabody School of Music in Baltimore, Maryland, where she honed her skills in voice and music. This passion translated into a commitment to education as she was the first librarian at the new Meyers Elementary School in South Lake Tahoe. Not only did she establish the school’s library, but she also spearheaded the first-ever “open library”, a testament to her dedication to fostering a love of reading within the community. Her journey continued as the first librarian at the new Sierra House School, leaving a lasting impact on countless students.

Beyond the Library Walls: Dorothy’s love for life extended far beyond the library walls. An avid outdoorswoman, she embraced the beauty of Lake Tahoe through hiking adventures. Her creative spirit thrived as she expressed herself through sewing, knitting, and gardening. However, at the heart of everything she did was a deep love for her family.

Forever Cherished: Dorothy leaves behind a legacy of love, music, and a passion for learning. She is predeceased by her husband, Michael Shea, who passed away in 2010. She is survived by her daughters, Cecile and Georgianna Shea, who will forever cherish the memories of their remarkable mother.

If you would like to learn more about Dorothy’s extraordinary life, follow this link to a video: https://rb.gy/bs8i9i