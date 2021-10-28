Obituary: Dorthea June Hunter Giroux

Dorthea June Hunter Giroux

September 22, 1958 – October 14, 2021

On October 14th 2021, Dodi Giroux, an incredible Daughter, Wife, Mother and Sister, passed away in her home at the age of 63

Dodi was born in Pocatello, Idaho on Sept 22, 1958 to her fun parents, Dan and Geri Hunter, she was the youngest of 4 children. With her family, she lived in Salt Lake City, Elko Nevada and back To Salt lake before both of her parents passed away. Dodi Eventually moved in with her Sister Bunnie and her husband Jerry Jones and their family, when she was 13 and they all moved to the Auburn, Ca. area in 1971.

Dodi Graduated from Placer High School and Sierra College. After college she moved to Tahoe where she began her career, selling insurance. In 2003 she had moved back to Sacramento with her two darling daughters, Crystal and Rebecca then met her Husband, Lee Giroux, in recovery. They married in 2007 and spent 18 glorious years together in love and sobriety. In this happy union, Dodi was given the joy of having Lee’s son, Alex and his sweet partner, Valerie Keys, join Dodi’s daughters in a loving blended family.

Lee and Dodi worked very hard together in their Business of Flipping homes, doing all the functions of construction, besides, Dodi finding their dream home in Elvetrta, Ca. in 2019. More recently, Dodi became a Realtor, so that they could expand their already successful Business of flipping homes and they moved into their new home with Alex, Val, and co-parenting their adorable daughters with their father, Dan Lewin.

To know Dodi was to Love Dodi, if she was your friend or family, she loved you very much and her best friend, for 42 years, Sandy Pape-Carney can sure vouch for that.

Like her Dad, Dodi was a great Salesman, she sold Insurance, loved meeting new clients, and always treated her Clients like family and friends. But her ability to close a deal did not stop there, she Loved Garage Sales, and could not get enough of running her own Garage Sales, she stopped at everyone else’s and always purchased low and sold high. Dodi Loved the Lord her family and worshiped the ground her family walked on, and was the most warm and loving person to anyone that was fortunate to meet or know her. She was always willing to lend a helping hand, an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, and always make you laugh. She will forever be missed by all those that knew her.

Dodi was preceded in death by her parents, Her Step father, Mark Ward, and her wonderful sister, Jacque Hunter. She is survived by her beloved Husband, Lee Giroux, her Beautiful Daughters Crystal and Rebecca Lewin, Son Alex Giroux, Alex’s Sister, Cassie Warner and former husband, Dan Lewin, as well as her Brother, Bob Hunter, Sister and Brother-In-Law, Benet and Jerry Jones and lots of Nieces and Nephews who all loved her beyond words.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sierra First Baptist Church, P.O.Box 659, Alta, Ca. 95701

Please join friends and family for Dodi’s Celebration of Life on :

Saturday, October 30, 2021, 12:00pm at the Creekside Church 290 Technology Drive, Rocklin, Ca.