Obituary: Douglas Dreager
September 11, 1947 – October 9, 2021
Doug’s talents and creations have impacted, inspired, and entertained all who have experienced his craft. From design and fabrication to racing and adventure, he lived a life that was an amazing journey that was only limited by his imagination. If you knew the man, you understood his heart of gold and his quiet content nature. Doug is survived by his loving wife Lori, three sons Doug Jr., Chris, and Tyler; his sister Judy and grandchildren Garret, CJ, and Katana.
