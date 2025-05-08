Obituary: Douglas Mundy

Douglas Mundy

December 18, 1954 – March 27, 2025

Douglas (Doug) William Mundy, age 70, of South Lake Tahoe, California, passed away in Carson City, Nevada, March 27th 2025, after an episode of an ongoing illness. Doug is survived by his wife, Lizbeth (Hargreaves) Mundy; his son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Phoebe (Hayes) Mundy, his grandson, William Mundy; and his sister-in-law, Sarah (Suverkump) Mundy, and nephews Cam and Bolton Mundy. He was predeceased by both his parents, his brother Samuel Mundy, his mother-in-law Phyllis (English) Hargreaves, and favorite dogs and hunting companions Blue and Dash.

Doug was born on December 18, 1954, in Riverside, California, to Frederick and Virginia (Erdelbrock) Mundy. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1973, alongside lifelong friends Christopher Otto and Charles Everett. Doug attended Idaho State University, and following in his father’s footsteps, graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy.

Doug moved to South Lake Tahoe following his college graduation. There he met his wife, Lizbeth, and took over ownership and operations of Tahoe Valley Pharmacy in May 1980. Doug and Liz married August 1988 and their son, Tyler, was born in 1992.

Doug was a beloved family member who enjoyed time with his wife, son and daughter-in-law, and especially his baby grandson, William. In his son Tyler’s younger years, father and son enjoyed many duck hunting trips in the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge, and fishing in the Carson River. Doug and Liz also enjoyed hosting parties in their backyard and garden, often complete with croquet and bocce tournaments and Doug manning the barbecue. In his later years, Doug enjoyed spending quality time at home with friends and family, following his favorite football team, the Las Vegas Raiders, and cooking meals with his son and daughter-in-law.

Doug was a very gifted and caring pharmacist. As the owner of Tahoe Valley Pharmacy, he was voted South Lake Tahoe’s best pharmacist four times in his career. He was also a 45-year member of the Tahoe Douglas Elks Chapter. Douglas supported South Lake Tahoe High School men’s and women’s soccer teams through fundraising efforts. He was also an ardent supporter of the Soroptimist International club of South Lake Tahoe. Douglas’s greatest professional joy was providing excellent care to his patients. He was known for taking the time to counsel each patient as they came past his pharmacy counter, often passing along information packets he highlighted himself to further educate patients on their specific care.

Douglas is missed greatly by his family, friends, and his community. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Doug’s name to Ducks Unlimited, a favorite organization of his that is dedicated to conservation, restoration, and management of America’s wetlands inhabited by waterfowl and other wildlife. A celebration of Doug’s life will take place at the South Lake Tahoe Golf Course clubhouse on June 27, 2025 from 2 to 5 o’clock and is open to the public.