Obituary: Douglas Paul Baker
January 28, 1987 – December 14, 2021
It is with such sorrow to announce the death of Doug Baker.
Doug was born and raised in South Lake Tahoe. He enjoyed soccer, snowboarding, hiking, our beautiful lake, and all things Tahoe. He received a bachelor degree in business.
Doug was a kind and generous soul and anyone who met him had an instant friend for life. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He always had a smile on his face, and could be counted on to find the positives in life.
He was predeceased in death by his brother, David, in 2011, and another brother, Evan, in June of 2021. He leaves behind his parents, Jerry and Chris, his brother Steven, and (Chiara), his son, Jack, an unborn baby girl (yet to be named), and family in California and Michigan. And, his many friends.
Doug was loved by all who knew him, and his death is a painful reminder to live life to the fullest.
He was a person who impacted lives in such a positive way.
He will always be, “unforgettable”.
