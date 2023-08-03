Obituary: Dr John McChesney

April 19, 1923 – July 9, 2023

Dr John McChesney

Dr John Hardin McChesney, DVM, following a short illness, passed away peacefully July 9, 2023, at the age of 100.

John was born to Rev. Arthur Clay McChesney and Francis Lillian (Cadwell) McChesney on April 19, 1923 in Pueblo, Colorado. John spent most of his youth in California with his Evangelical father, mother, and siblings. He moved to numerous cities, attending ten different schools, and still managed to graduate high school at the age of 15. After high school, John returned to Colorado and attended Trinidad Junior College. He transferred to Colorado State College and at the age of 20 he acquired a Degree as Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, (DVM). After completing College in 1943, John moved to Petaluma, California where he began his practice and built the Petaluma Veterinary Hospital. Shortly after starting the practice John was offered a faculty position at Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo to start a Veterinary division and was offered a fellowship at the University of Wisconsin Veterinary School. John turned down both positions because he said his practice was doing well and it was the first time in his life that he ever had any money. While in Petaluma John met his wife Wanda (Street) McChesney. In 1967, Wanda and John purchased a home at the Tahoe Keys in South Lake Tahoe where they spent many happy weekends and holidays enjoying the lake. In 1970, at the age of 47, John and Wanda decided to sell his veterinary practice and retire to Lake Tahoe. John spent many hours fishing, snow skiing and playing tennis. Although he enjoyed those activities, the one thing he continually missed, was practicing Veterinary Medicine. John became a relief Doctor in the South Lake Tahoe area and continued to do so for about 15 years. He also filled his spare time becoming an active member of the local Rotary Club and serving on the Happy Homestead Cemetery District board for 40 years. John will be best remembered for walking his dog Penny. They could be seen every morning, walking down Venice Blvd as the sun was rising.

John was preceded in death by his wife Wanda and step-son Larry Strobbe. He is survived by his sons John, Bill, and Bob McChesney, his daughter Judy Carter, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

In keeping with John’s wishes, a small informal memorial service and internment will be held on August 14th at 1:00 at Happy Homestead Cemetery.