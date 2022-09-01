Obituary: Dwight McGill

Dwight McGill

Provided Photo

August 13, 1946 – August 16, 2022

On Aug 16, 2022 Dwight McGill, Loving Husband of 54 years, Father, and Grandfather passed away peacefully, at the age of 76. Dwight was born August 13, 1946 in Lindsey, CA. He moved to Lincoln, CA with his family around 1960 with his family. He Graduated from Lincoln High School in 1964. He married his loving wife, Louise, in 1968 after winning the Bull Riding at Folsom Rodeo. They were married about 5 years and Dwight decided to go to Horse Shoeing School in Porterville and continued to pursue his passion for riding bulls. He made a good living shoeing horses, but had an opportunity to make his life-long dream of running his own stables come true in 1987, when he acquired Zephyr Cove Stables. As a teenager he had worked at Camp Richardson and had always dreamed of owning his own stables. He continued to run Zephyr Cove Stables until the day he passed at his home in Gardnerville, NV.

Dwight and Louise had 2 sons, Waco and Cody, and 3 grandchildren- Denver, Payson, and Reno.

We will be having Dwight’s Celebration of Life at 3pm on September 10th at Zephyr Cove Stables.