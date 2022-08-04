Obituary: Eddie Fajayan
October 18, 1927 – July 29, 2022
Petty Officer First Class Steward Eddie Fajayan, 94, died peacefully in his South Lake Tahoe, CA home on July 29, 2022. A veteran decorated with the Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Eddie was born on October 18, 1927 in San Felipe, Zambales, Philippines to Apolinario and Crispiana Fajayan. In 1945, he joined the armed forces out of Sindol, San Felipe, Zambales, P.I. served with the United States Navy for 20 years.
Eddie was discharged with full honors in January 1965. Eddie was dedicated and served his country as well as being a loving father. He married his wife of 71 years, Julie Fajayan in the Philippines in 1951 and has resided in South Lake Tahoe for 57 years. He was employed with Harvey’s Lake Tahoe for over 25 years and retired in 1990.
He is survived by his wife Julie; his five children, Reynie Fajayan, Edith Hughes, Ed Fajayan Jr., Margie Fajayan Gorham and Jesse Fajayan; his seven grandchildren, Shauna, Sheree, Desiree, Liana, Alyssa, Elijah and Anjolie; his eight great-grandchildren; five brothers and sisters, Mercedes, Marcos, Lito, Arsenio and Linda.
A viewing will take place at McFarlane Mortuary on August 8. The funeral service will take place on August 9 at St. Theresa Catholic Church and will be officiated by Father Joseph Sebastian. Funeral arrangements are provided by the McFarlane Mortuary, Happy Homestead Cemetery, Department of Veteran’s Affairs and St. Theresa Catholic Church. In leu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Theresa Catholic Church- 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
