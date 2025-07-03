Obituary: Eileen Merrill

Eileen Merrill

Provided Photo

February 25, 1929 – June 1, 2025

‘Mrs. Merrill’, Eileen, beloved South Lake Tahoe teacher and longtime resident of Alpine County, CA, passed away at age 96, June 1, 2025. She was born in Lodi, CA and graduated from Lodi High.

Eileen attended San Jose State, as a Fine Arts major and member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She met Stuart Merrill and shared a loving marriage shy of 70 years on Stuart’s passing.

The couple made their home in Woodfords, CA, to manage the Merrill family business, the Woodfords Store and Resort a popular fishing, hunting and High Sierra vacation destination.

Soon after arriving in Alpine, Co. she was asked to fill-in teaching all eight grades, in the 2-room old stone Woodfords School. Recognizing her love of teaching she pursued her credential from Sacramento State. Eileen taught in Alpine and later South Lake Tahoe. She commuted with her children, Eric Merrill and Cathy Merrill, nearly 30 miles navigating snow-covered mountain passes to school. She was a stickler for learning to read and write but also developed the creative and artistic side of her students. She played the piano and choreographed school performances. She taught multiple generations of children receiving several ‘Teacher of the Year’ awards. Her commitment to education extended beyond her retirement. She was a stylish, impeccably dressed role model, an influential educator who encouraged the pursuit of higher education and professional careers.

Highly regarded for her achievements, moral values and admirable respect for others she will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Eileen’s legacy lives on in her loving family; children, Eric (Michele), and Cathy; grandchildren, Grant, Hanna, and Ian.

Celebration of Life, 7/26/25,

Turtle Rock Park, Markleeville

2:00–5:00 RSVP by 7/19/25

remembering.eileen.mhm@gmail.com