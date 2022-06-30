Obituary: Elwyn Hug Celebration
January 27, 1936 – May 15, 2022
Please join us in celebrating the life of Elwyn (“El”) Hug. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 11, at 3:00 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church (2733 Lake Tahoe Boulevard). Following the service we will remember El at a reception filled with what he loved most – friends, food, and fun (and probably a few stories!). The reception will begin at approximately 4:00 at the family’s home (3560 Ralph Drive). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in memory of El to the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church, the HHH Family Fund (supporting the community track at STMS; PO Box 14387, SLT, 96151) or The Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.
