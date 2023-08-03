Obituary: Eric Alan Slominski

Eric Alan Slominski

April 18, 1984 – June 18, 2023

Eric was born in Truckee, California on April 18, 1984, and passed away on June 18, 2023, after a long battle with a virus.

A lifelong resident of Truckee, Eric attended Truckee Tahoe High School, where he graduated in 2002, and was voted “most likely to succeed” by his classmates. He then went on to further his education at California Polytechnic University (Cal Poly) in San Luis Obispo where he was a talented, dedicated student who excelled academically, graduating with his Bachelor’s Degree in Structural Engineering in 2008.

After graduation, Eric went to work for Barrish Pelham & Associates which was eventually sold to Degenkolb Engineers where he continued to work until 2020. After working in the field of forensic and structural engineering for over a decade, he launched his own business Slominski Engineering in 2020. Eric was very accomplished and extremely driven in his chosen line of work, working for many Truckee and Lake Tahoe residents and businesses. He was a highly respected engineer and his business thrived.

Eric was known for his courage, perseverance, and sense of humor. He was a shy and introverted person but was a kind, gentle and loyal friend to many. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed water skiing, hiking, dirt biking, and Timbersledding. He was a very accomplished snow skier—especially backcountry skiing, and was a lifelong season pass holder to Alpine Meadows ski resort. He inspired others to pursue his outdoor passions and shared his knowledge and skills with others, especially his son Gavin, whom he had with his former wife of 6 years, Kelly Tierney. He loved showing Gavin the world and nurturing his interest in how things worked. They often did STEM activities together, as well as skiing, hiking and fishing.

He touched many lives, both personally and professionally. Eric is survived by his parents, Roger and Denise Slominski, sister Lauren Nielsen (husband Josh), nieces Evelyn and Emma, former wife Kelly Tierney and her extended family, and his beloved son Gavin, who was the light of his life. As a passionate dog lover, Eric also leaves behind his dog Toby whom he considered family.

A Celebration of Eric’s Life will be held on August 19th 2023 at the Glenshire Clubhouse in Truckee from 2-5 pm. 15726 Glenshire Dr, Truckee, CA 96161

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Eric’s family would appreciate donations to a Go Fund Me account that has been set-up for his son Gavin.

Go Fund Me Link – https://gofund.me/d438dc5a