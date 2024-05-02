Obituary: Eric Jon Guth

Eric Jon Guth

Provided Photo

October 6, 1968 – January 3, 2024

Eric Jon Guth was born in Fontana, California, October 6, 1968. He died January 3, 2024 at Tahoe Forest Hospital. Eric was 55 years old. He lived in the Tahoe area for twenty-nine years. He graduated from Alta Loma High School in 1986 and received a degree in Communications from Cal-State Fullerton.

He was an avid soccer player and skier, enjoyed camping and hiking with his three dogs, fixing up houses and gardening.

Eric worked in many restaurants as server, cook, chef, bartender, manager and owner. His warmth, humor, kindness, and ability to tell a good story creating laughter, made everyone a friend. He was thoughtful and caring, always willing to lend a helping hand.

A celebration of life will be held at Classic Cue, 1961 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, on May 11, 2024 from 2 to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Truckee/Tahoe.