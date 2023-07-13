Obituary: Erich E. Alexander

Erich E. Alexander

Provided Photo

May 16, 1957 – July 6, 2023

Our hearts are broken as we announce the loss of our beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend. Erich E. Alexander passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side. Erich was a patient, loving, caring, sincere and incredibly skilled person. He was grateful for every day. Erich was born in San Mateo, CA and spent his first 7 years in Pleasanton, CA. The family then moved to a new home in Dublin, CA where he lived with his 2 brothers and parents until he graduated from Dublin High School in 1975. He then moved to South Lake Tahoe where he spent the majority of his years. Erich joined our Tahoe community first as a lift attendant at Heavenly Valley, then quickly moved on to be part of the lift maintenance crew where he started a lifetime of friendships. He built lifts at Kirkwood, Sierra, Northstar, and also in Montana, and Japan. He spliced cable, built GasX cannons on Echo Summit and Carson Summit and also in Wyoming and Montana. Erich then started to design and hand make custom light fixtures and eventually built a business, Vision Metalworks, and manufactured sconces and hanging lamps, a business he sold to retire and spend more time outdoors doing the things he loved most… fishing, skiing, hiking, biking, camping, with his beloved Robin, family and friends. Erich is predeceased by his mother Joyce Ruth Alexander and father Everett Ellis Alexander. Erich is survived by his beloved wife Robin, his brother Jon and his wife Rebecca, his brother Brent and his wife Leanne, his nephew Shane and his wife Laura and nephew Troy and his partner Brooke. Erich will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. Please join us to celebrate his life on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 10:00 am at Paradise Park in Meyers, CA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Erich’s name, to your favorite charity.