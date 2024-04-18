Obituary: ETHEL AUBREY
November 7, 1940 – December 19, 2023
With sadness in our hearts, we have lost our beloved mother Ethel Loraine Aubrey. Everyone who knew her adored her. Most remember Ethel as a little pistol, firecracker, social butterfly, most of all “Bella Of The Ball.” Ethel was part of South Lake Tahoe & Douglas County Senior Centers, Lake Tahoe Community College Choir, and the Lake Tahoe Ukulele Group. Ethel loved to perform, dance and sing. She would volunteer at multiple events with her daughters like, Soroptomist, Barton Skilled Nursing Facility, Barton Foundation, Senior Care Center, and American Legion. Ethel was a world traveler, always dolled up and on the go, she would wave across the room just to say hello to someone. She is now with God, and singing in his choir.
Ethel’s Celebration Of Life, for all who loved Miss Ethel.
April 27th,2024 (10:00am-1:00pm)
American Legion Post 795
2748 Lake Tahoe Blvd
South Lake Tahoe, CA.96150
