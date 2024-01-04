Obituary: ETHEL AUBREY
November 7, 1940 – December 19, 2023
With sadness in our hearts, we have lost our beloved mother Ethel Loraine Aubrey. Everyone who knew her adored her. Most remember Ethel as a little pistol, firecracker, social butterfly, most of all “Bella Of The Ball.” Ethel was part of South Lake Tahoe & Douglas County Senior Centers. Ethel loved to perform, dance and sing. She would volunteer at multiple events with her daughters like, Soroptomist, Barton Skilled Nursing Facility, Barton Foundation, Senior Care Center, and American Legion.
Ethel was born and raised in Arizona, where she graduated from Tollison High School in 1958. Ethel has made her homes in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Ethel had 2 daughters from her previous marriage’s. Her last Marriage to Herman C. Aubrey, lead her to having 3 stepsons. She worked for Pacific Bell for 30 years. She worked at Barton Health for 10 years. Ethel was a world traveler, always dolled up and on the go. Ethel cared deeply for her friends and family by hosting many gatherings, pot lucks, parties, and social events under her gazebo. Ethel would meet people and become instant friends. She would wave across the room just to say hello to someone, this is where her children followed in her footsteps. Ethel is proceeded in death by her husband Herman C. Aubrey, sons Michael Aubrey and Patrick James(P.J.) Aubrey. She is survived by her dog Gypsy, her daughters Diane Roeser Kinney, Jill Sharlow- Miller, and Scott Aubrey. The family is planning a celebration of life in spring of 2024, for all who loved Miss Ethel.
