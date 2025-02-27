Obituary: Eugene Settimo Gini

March 21, 1931 – February 21, 2025

Eugene Settimo Gini, Gene to his family and friends, was born in 1931 at his aunt’s house on East River Street in Truckee, California. He passed away February 21, 2025, on East River Street surrounded by his loving family. Gene had a remarkable life filled with honor, integrity, courage, compassion, and strength to his final day. Gene was the seventh child from a blended family of Gini’s and Giovanoni’s, born to Guiseppi and Emilia Gini. Gene grew up on East River Street and spent his younger years playing with his friends, often in the Truckee River. He obtained his driver’s license at the age of twelve which allowed him to begin working at the Coca-Cola bottling plant, McIver’s Dairy, and later Sierra Pacific Power. He was sixteen years old when graduated from Meadow Lake Union High School, now named Tahoe Truckee High School where he excelled in academics. He immediately enrolled in the University of Nevada, Reno, where he was on the Dean’s list. As he juggled his work and his academics, he was called to serve his country and he chose to enlist in the United States Navy.

To his last days, Gene spoke of his love for the Navy and for our country. Gene was very proud of his service; he was grateful for the educational opportunities and numerous lifelong friendships he formed.

Guided by his work at Sierra Power, he focused his naval career on the electrical systems aboard aircraft carriers and landing ships. While proudly, serving on the USS Boxer and LSM 419, he sailed the Pacific Ocean with destinations that included Point Barrow, the Panama Canal, Hawaii, and Japan. Gene quickly promoted to first class and was involved in planning and implementation of upgraded electrical systems to meet the demands brought about by the Korean War. The Navy encouraged him to stay another four years and he was offered a substantial stipend to reenlist, but the pull of his family and his hometown of Truckee was much too strong. After his Honorable Discharge Gene returned to Truckee and after a brief stint as a brakeman with the Southern Pacific Railroad, he returned to Sierra Pacific to become a lineman.

Gene loved his work with the Power Company and on any outing in the Reno Tahoe area he would point out power lines that he helped to construct, bringing power to newly developed areas in the Tahoe region. He would also point out power poles that he had climbed to restore power, even in blizzards, during his many years as a lineman. He always spoke with respect and admiration for the people he worked with during his 41 years and remained close friends with many coworkers throughout his life. He often expressed gratitude for the many opportunities to learn and to work with incredible people. Gene was extremely proud that after many years serving the community as a lineman and troubleman, he was promoted multiple times and worked his final several years as the District Manager for Sierra Power at Lake Tahoe. In the final weeks of his life, he was able to meet with some of his colleagues to share stories and talk about their days together with the common goal of “keeping the lights on”, a phrase they often from heard from Gene during their careers. Every person who visited spoke of Gene’s wisdom, fairness, decency, courage, and ability.

Upon his return to Truckee after the Navy, Gene met Shirley who he always described as the most beautiful woman he had ever seen. They soon married and began their life together with two children, Celia and Gene Jr. They were always in love as they traveled the world, shared many family celebrations and thousands of adventures during their seventy-one years together. Both were committed to their family and Gene practiced the art of being an exceptional father, brother, uncle, and son, quietly meeting the needs of his entire family. Gene was enchanted by Shirley for 71 years of marriage and after retiring, they spent the next thirty-five years traveling and cruising the world with several trips to Italy to reconnect with family in Massa Macinaia and Torre de Lago.

Gene spoke only Italian in his childhood home and for his entire life he was gifted with language skills, fluent in several languages. These skills helped to enhance Gene and Shirley’s travels, permitting them to meet new people and to experience many treasures of the world. On their first trip to Massa Macinaia, Italy, Gene was able to connect with his Aunt Amalia to hear stories of his grandfather Salvatori and father Giuseppi before Giuseppe immigrated to the United States in 1906. He also was welcomed by the family of his mother Emilia in Torre De Lago. Gene and Shirley found great comfort in the company of Gene’s Italian family, sharing many family meals, stories, laughter, and special outings to the little-known places of Tuscany and the Mediterranean Coast. On holidays and birthdays, Gene was busy with calls to his Italian family. Gene was very proud of the life his parents built and he was grateful for the opportunities offered by this country. He was exceptionally proud of his family name which he believed was a symbol for courage, strength, and perseverance. Gene was truly a son of Italy.

Gene would help anyone and never sought recognition. For many years after he retired, he worked diligently with the Rotary Club, obtaining, preparing, and delivering firewood to the elderly in the region. He was honored by the club as a Paul Harris Fellow for his contribution to the community. Gene was also honored to serve on the Truckee Volunteer fire department and on one occasion, he waded into the icy rapids of the Truckee River to rescue two people who had driven into the river on Highway 89. He joined the Masonic lodge in the early 60’s at the urging of his longtime friend and mentor Jim McIver. Gene is remembered as a strong supporter of those in need and always showed respect and understanding to every person, no matter the situation. Gene loved gardening, animals, and country western music.

Gene lived a very successful life guided by faith, compassion, honor, and love for his family. He was always careful with his words and always treated everyone with respect and kindness. He was a model husband who adored his bride and cherished every day with her. He was the perfect father whose firm parenting and discipline was always guided by wisdom and love. He traveled the world and to his last days he would tell you that he never found a place as beautiful as the Truckee Tahoe area.

Gene passed away on February 21, 2025. Gene is survived by his loving wife Shirley, two children and their spouses, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and many cousins and friends in the US and Italy. The family is grateful for the remarkable care provided to Gene by each of the professionals at Tahoe-Forest Hospital and the Tahoe-Forest Health System home-based programs. A celebration of Gene’s life will be announced later this spring. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the SPCA.