Obituary: Eugenia Gilmore

Eugenia Gilmore

Provided Photo

May 22, 1932 – November 21, 2023

Jennie (Eugenia Rose) Gilmore, 91, of South Lake Tahoe, CA, passed away on November 21, 2023. She was born on May 22, 1932, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to the late Stankewich family of Poland.

Jennie was known for her love of baking, cooking, knitting and playing bingo. She enjoyed spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious treats for her family and friends. Her bingo nights were filled with laughter and friendly competition, making it a cherished pastime of hers. Jennie loved going on cruises with her late husband Shay Gilmore, and spending time with dear family and friends.

Jennie was also the proud business owner of the first frozen yogurt store in Santa Cruz 40 years ago.

She was a beloved member of the Tahoe community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. St. Theresa Catholic Church was where she found solace and support in her faith.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Seabright of San Anselmo, California, her grand-daughter Amaranta Medina-Seabright, and her two great-grandchildren, Rio and Lucia.

The funeral arrangements are being handled by McFarland Mortuary, located in South Lake Tahoe, CA.

Please remember Jennie with fond memories and celebrate the joy she brought to those around her.