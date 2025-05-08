Obituary: Fernando Ensenat
May 8, 1953 – November 11, 2024
Longtime South Lake Tahoe resident, Fernando Ensenat, passed away in the early morning hours of November 11, 2024 at his mother’s home in Reno, Nevada.
Born May 8, 1953 in Acapulco, Mexico he moved to South Lake Tahoe with his parents and siblings in the winter of 1960. Fernando graduated from South Lake Tahoe High School, where he played football and baseball. He later attended Chabot College. Ambitious and adventurous, Fernando worked in many fields and trades; from hospitality, to lumberjack to commercial tuna fisherman. In the nineties he became a realtor and general contractor. His greatest passion in life was spending time with family, countless friends, and his dog Goldie at his home. He enjoyed many good seasons skiing, camping, boating, golfing and all the beauty the area has to offer. Fernando was also an active member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his father Jose Ensenat, and his sister Pilar Ensenat.
He is survived by his mother Ines Ensenat; his brothers Carlos and Jesus; his sister Rose Ensenat-McBeth, nephew Grant McBeth, and niece Nina McBeth.
A Celebration of Life picnic will be held for Fernando at Regan Beach on Friday June 27, 2025. 11:00am— 1:00pm.
Fernando is interred at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery; Reno, Nevada.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Fernando’s name to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
