Obituary for Eric J. Acri
Eric J. Acri died unexpectedly at his home in South Lake Tahoe on June 10th at the much too young age of 59. He was born to Fred and Marlene Acri in Levittown Pa. on July 27, 1960. Eric graduated from Pocono Mountain High School in Swiftwater, Pa. After graduating he eventually followed in his father’s footsteps into the building business. He was a skilled craftsman who specialized in home remodeling. In business he was known for his integrity and fairness. He was a compassionate man and opened his home and heart to both people and animals in need. Known for his big heart and sense of humor, he always tried to make everyone’s day a little brighter. He went through some tough times. But he survived those and came out the other end stronger and happier. His trials enabled him to easily emphasize
with others and his compassionate spirit was always apparent. A common refrain from those who heard about his passing was “I always liked Eric.” He was a good man and he will be missed.
He is predeceased by his mother Marlene. He is survived by the love of his life Amy Blitz, his father Fred Acri, siblings Michelle (Jerry) Kemper, Linda (Ray) Coulter, Susan (Bob) Stone and Mark (Sherri) Acri. Also a niece, 3 nephews, two grand nieces and three grand nephews. The family has plans for a celebration of life later in the summer.
Any memorial contributions can be made to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.
