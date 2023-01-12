Obituary: Frederick “Fritz” Wenck

Frederick "Fritz" Wenck

Provided Photo

July 8, 1939 – January 5, 2023

Dr. Frederick “Fritz” Wenck Jr, 83, passed peacefully after a long illness on January 5th. He was born in Evanston, Illinois to Frederick and Virginia and he had two younger twin sisters, Joanna and Ginny.

He received his first degree at St. Bonaventure University in upstate New York, next graduating from dental school at Northwestern. He joined the Navy, serving in Taiwan, Camp Pendelton and Newport Rhode Island. He attained the rank of CAPT. He loved his 26 years in the Naval Reserve. He said it was the best time of his life.

He moved to Lake Tahoe after his Naval active duty in 1970 with his wife, Karen. They had four children; Kelary, Gil, Brennan and Brooke.

He was a practicing dentist for over 50 years. He loved the artistry that accompanies the science of dentistry. In his seventies, he could often be seen riding his bicycle to work.

He was elected to the Lake Tahoe Community College Board, before there was a college and helped get it established into the beautiful school it is today. He served proudly on the board for 42 years.

After his first marriage ended, he met and married, Patience who brought three step-children into the family; Sieh, Tirah and Sedu. They were married for 33 years.

He was passionate about his devotion to the Catholic Church and his volunteer time with the Optimist Club. He loved hiking and camping in the Tahoe area. He had a passion for life and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. He could answer any question related to WWII.

He is survived by his wife, sisters, children, step-children and numerous grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at St. Teresa’s Church on January 21st at 1PM.