Obituary: Fredric Mercado

February 16, 1948 – August 30, 2024

Fredric Arthur Mercado, affectionately known as Fred to friends and Buddy to his family, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2024, in Reno, NV. Originally from Santa Ana, CA, Fred moved to the Tahoe area in 1990 with his family, seeking an outdoor lifestyle to share with his children.

Fred proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force, where he developed a strong sense of duty and camaraderie. After his military service, Fred’s life became a tapestry of passion and dedication. He was a sharpshooter at Heavenly Valley Ski Resort, where his precision and love for skiing and photography shone brightly. His commitment to education was evident in his work as a substitute teacher, where he touched the lives of many young students. Fred also served as a legal analyst for South Lake Tahoe, contributing to the community he cherished until his retirement in 2007.

Fred often said that his wife, Tina, who passed away in 2009, was the love of his life. Together, they built a life filled with love, adventure, and cherished memories. Fred will be remembered for his deep love of jazz, capturing moments through photography, and his joy on the ski slopes. His adventurous spirit and warm heart left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his three children, Nikolas, Peter, and Brandon Mercado, who carry forward his legacy of love, laughter, and a passion for the outdoors, ensuring that his spirit lives on in the next generation.

A service will be held for Fred on October 26th at Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church in Zephyr Cove, Nevada, at 10 am.