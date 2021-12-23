Obituary: Friedrich Wilhelm Schmidt
July 31, 1937 – September 10, 2021
Friedrich (Fred) passed away peacefully on September 10, 2021 at home with family after a short battle with cancer. He will be greatly missed on the ski slopes of Tahoe, and by all those he touched with his big smile and zest for life. He has been interred at Alta Mesa Cemetery, Palo Alto. Please share your memories with his family at
http://www.altamesafuneralhome.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User