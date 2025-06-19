Obituary: Gabriel Butler
June 4, 1977 – March 11, 2025
Gabe passed unexpectedly on 3/11/25 and has left his family terribly saddened at the loss. He was a wonderful guy, with a big heart, whom everyone liked. He was a hard worker his entire life. He was born in Ketchikan, Alaska with his twin brother Jack. At age 4 moved to Santa Cruz CA. He then went to high school in South Lake Tahoe, and had lived there ever since. He was a good man, a loving father and friends to many.
He is survived by his mother Nancy, brother Jack, son Izsak and grandson Zander, Izsak’s mother Dezi, and numerous Aunts and Uncles. He will always be greatly missed.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.