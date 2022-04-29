Obituary: Garfield (Gar) Ware

Garfield (Gar) Ware

Provided Photo

February 16, 1923 – March 23, 2022

Garfield, 99 passed away peacefully at his home in South Lake Tahoe, CA on March 23, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones.

A World War II veteran and an individual who embodied the honor and sacrifice of “The Greatest Generation,” Gar lived an amazing life and made a lasting impression on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. His sence of humor and positive attitude were infectious. After spending many years in Sacramento, he moved to Lake Tahoe in 2016 to live with family. He loved to work in the yard, play Solitaire on his iPad, and to solve Word Seach Puzzles. He also loved to watch sports (Go Dodgers, Go Seahawks). He loved to pet and talk to the animals.

Gar was born in Rouse, Colorado, on February 16, 1923. The son of William and Rachel (Salazar) Ware, he grew up in a close-knit family with five siblings, all of whom preceded him in death.

After retiring from the Navy on July 21, 1947, Gar went to work for the Southern Pacific railroad. He then worked for the State of California for 25 years under five governors, including one who would go on to become President of the United State of America, Ronald Reagan.

Gar is survived by his beloved daughter, Shelley Piscitelli (Tony), granddaughter Julee Delacour (Bill Killebrew) and great-granddaughter Kendhyl Delacour, as well as stepson Harry DuVall, step-granddaughter Janeen DuVall Smith, step-great-grandchildren Melissa, Erika, Raymond and Karissa, two step-great-great-grandkids and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years Mabel Ware, stepson Ron DuVall and step-granddaughter Kim DuVall.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 2 PM at Happy Homestead Cemetery, 1261 Johnson Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Barton Hospice, 2093 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. Gar will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.