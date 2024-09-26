Obituary: Gary Alvis

Gary Alvis

July 1, 1960 – July 14, 2024

Gary Lee Alvis, 64, of Columbia, CA, passed away on July 14, 2024. He was born in Redwood City, CA July 1, 1960.

Gary was a long-time South Lake Tahoe local and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything else that would get him outdoors. Gary hunted all over California and the West Coast and was known by many to be one of the best around. He worked for Douglas County Nevada School District as their lead groundskeeper for thirty-one years and ran their snow crew.

Gary is survived by his Mother- Laura Jane Alvis. Siblings -Jane Heavenston and husband Paul, Paula Alvis and wife Shawntel. The Mother of his children-Judi Alvis. His children- Shayne Alvis and wife Lindsay, Holly Riley and husband Jeff, and Maile Shivers. Grandchildren- Carter Riley and Callie Riley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The American Legion, Post 795

2746 Lake Tahoe Blvd, SLT CA. on October 26th- 12:00pm.