Obituary: Gary O’Connor
September 28, 1964 – November 16, 2022
Gary O’Connor AKA Garbear long time South Lake Tahoe Resident. Survived by Family 2 Sisters Carol and Pamela, 3 Brothers David, Rory, and Michael, numerous Nephews and Nieces. And many Tahoe Friends he considered his Tahoe Family. Gary worked on the Tahoe Queen in his younger years and later in many businesses in South Lake Tahoe .Gary Recently returned to South Lake Tahoe in his RV to retire at the place he loved most. His happy, humorous, friendly personality will be missed by all.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.