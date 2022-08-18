Obituary: Gayle Sandra Bloom
January 2, 1936 – June 5, 2022
Gayle passed away after a long illness at the age of 86. She was born in San Francisco to Lawrence and Alice LaFleur. Gayle moved to South Lake Tahoe with her husband Leo Bloom and 4 children in 1969. A longtime resident of Lake Tahoe, she loved the mountains and the lake. No matter where she went in the world, Tahoe was always her true home. Gayle worked at Harvey’s Hotel & Casino during the 70’s and 80’s. Our mother loved animals, especially her horse Vixen and her many dogs throughout her life. She was such a caring, compassionate and loving person. She now rests in the arms of our Heavenly Father.
Gayle is survived by her husband of 69 years, Leo Bloom, son Steven Bloom (Anna) her daughters, Sandra Munguia (Carlos) Louann DeBerry (Darin) Jeanette Schram (Clifton) and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.
