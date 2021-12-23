Obituary: Gene Jordan
March 12, 1937 – December 18, 2021
Gene Jordan passed from this life on Dec. 18,2021. He was a kind, comforting man who would help anyone with anything, had a unique sense of humor and had much love to give. He took care of his wife, Arlene, they were inseparable until her passing on April 16,2021. He loved to golf and he and Arlene frequented The Lakeside Inn almost daily. There they visited numerous friends, acquaintances and employees who so enjoyed seeing them. He was survived by his four children, Belinda Marquez, Pam Shephard, Wade Jordan, Timothy Jordan, brothers Bernie and Doug, grandson Conner Jordan and numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed dearly, but there’s comfort knowing he will be back with his wife, Arlene and at peace.
