Obituary: George Drake
– March 20, 2024
George Drake passed away of cancer on March 20, 2024.
George had taught mathematics at LTCC where one of his classes affectionately nicknamed him “Dragon Drake”! He earned a PhD Candidacy from U.C. Davis where he taught teachers before moving to South Lake Tahoe in 1978.
He loved living in the mountains where he hiked, biked, camped, canoed, skied, and snowshoed.
His spirit and optimism seldom wavered despite thirty years with slow, degenerative Multiple Sclerosis. As M.S. progressed, he turned to riding a recumbent trike, and later buzzed around in his power wheelchair.
A man who spoke truth to power, he retired early from the profession he loved to work full-time as an environmental activist.
George is survived by Barbara Truman, his wife of forty years, a son, three grandchildren, a brother and sister, his wife’s family, and many dear friends.
He didn’t want a memorial service, so please simply hold him in your hearts.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.