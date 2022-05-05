Obituary: Gerald “Jerry” Johnson

May 1, 1935 – April 29, 2022

Jerry passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes on April 29th. Jerry was born in Glendale, CA to Albert and Francis Johnson. He had one younger sister, Cookie. When Jerry was 11 years old, the family moved to South Lake Tahoe where he met his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, Anne Nelson. Jerry was in the second class to graduate from South Tahoe High School and helped to create the Viking mascot and school song.

Soon after Jerry was out of high school, he was drafted into the Army Corp of Engineers for the Korean War, where he decided that he did not like camping. When he returned home from his tour, he married Anne and was shortly after redrafted during the Berlin Crises. Next, Jerry, Anne, and their young son, Allen, moved to Sacramento where he became a warehouse manager at Firestone Tire. After their daughter, Jeri Lyn, was born, the family moved back to South Lake Tahoe where Jerry became the manager of his father-in-law, Linne Nelson’s, hardware store (Nel’s Tahoe Supply) where he worked until retiring in 1993.

Jerry had many interests. He enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball, especially pitching. He loved to sing and often made up songs while driving. Jerry was in many local musicals and plays. He sang in the Presbyterian Church Choir, the church being a very important part of his entire life. Jerry also enjoyed nature photography, writing poetry, traveling, and telling jokes.

Most of all Jerry was a man of integrity. He lived his life with a strong sense of morals. He was a man of his word.

In 2001 Anne was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, he stepped up to take care of and support her with all of his heart and soul. Anne succumbed to cancer in 2013.

Jerry felt lucky to fall in love a second time with a friend of many years, Jan Hansen. They have been constant companions until his passing.

Jerry is joining his wife, Anne, on the other side along with his parents and sister. He is survived by; his daughter, Jeri, son Allen, daughter-in-law Nancy, and grandchildren Sam, Mary Jane, and Tia.

There will be a memorial service at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 14th at 1:00 PM.