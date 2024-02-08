Obituary: Geraldine “Gerry” Robbins

Geraldine "Gerry" Robbins

December 18, 1933 – February 1, 2024

Gerry Robbins (Geraldine Marie), 90, a former resident of Trenton, Missouri died Thursday, February 1, 2024 in her home in Flower Mound, Texas. Gerry lived her life happily and healthily doing what she wanted to do all the way to the end.

Open visitation will be held at 10 A.M. with funeral services following at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 10, 2024 at Slater Neal Funeral Home at 813 Custer St. Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Trenton, Missouri.

Anyone who knew Gerry knows that flowers are appreciated and may be delivered to Slater Neal.

Gerry was born December 18, 1933 in Alpena, Michigan, the daughter of Wilfred Dubey and Edna McCardle. She last worked as a food manager at Trenton High School before retirement in 1996. Previously she worked in food service in Clarkfield, MN and Wray, CO. She enjoyed gardening and meeting many people selling their beautiful produce at the farmers markets in Trenton and Chillicothe. Gerry loved children and over the years was a 4H leader, wrestling mom, band booster, and a great supporter of anything related to kids and schools, even when the kids were adults. In addition to gardening, she was a prolific knitter and baker. She made many, many gifts and legendary cinnamon rolls over the years for her family and friends. Since retirement she has been able to travel extensively and enjoyed seeing new places and meeting new people.

On April 17, 1952 she married Kenneth J. Robbins in Charlevoix, Michigan and celebrated 53 years together living in various communities in Michigan, Wyoming, Colorado, Minnesota, and Missouri.

Her survivors include her children, Patricia Ramsby with husband Mike (Cheboygan, Michigan), Donna Robbins (Flower Mound, Texas), Bonnie Westfield with husband Mark (Granite Falls, Minnesota), Barbara Rowles with husband Bill (Phoenix, Arizona), and Kenneth A. Robbins with wife Tammy (South Lake Tahoe, California); 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grand-daughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her oldest son Michael Robbins.

