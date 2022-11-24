Obituary: Gustavo Contreras
May 4, 1952 – November 11, 2022
Gustavo “Gus” age 70 passed away on Nov 11, 2022.
Born in Mexico and lived in Lake Tahoe for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife Irma; his daughter Georgina; his grandkids Mauricio, Dafney, Angelique & Jaquelina; his great grandkids Abel & Kaylah. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, Friday Nov 25,2022 3:00 pm at St Theresa Catholic Church 1041 Lyons Ave. South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.
Donations in Gus’ memory may be made to the American Kidney Foundation via https://secure.kidneyfund.org.
