Obituary: Helen Edgin
September 13, 1926 – February 24, 2022
Daughter of Claude and Sarah Howe, Helen Edgin passed from this world on February 24th, 2022. She was born in Tracy, Minnesota and graduated from high school there in 1943.
Helen moved to California in 1944 and has lived in South Lake Tahoe since 1961. That was 4 years before it became a city. She was married to Allie Edgin in 1945 and they had one daughter Kathryn Lee Edgin Evans.
Helen’s love of cars was the right career for her as she was an automobile dealer for 48 years. Her business was called “Y Auto Sales and Car Wash”. Her dealer plate number was #3959.
Helen and her husband were founding members of Valhalla and she was one of the founding members of Nevada Banking Company. She will be remembered as an astute business woman.
Helen enjoyed waterskiing, trap shooting, golf, writing her life story, hiking the Tahoe Mountains, reading, dancing, and playing cards. She loved to travel and had been to 35 countries and all seven continents.
Helen spent many winters in her homes in Las Vegas, NV and Yuma, AZ.
Helen was pre-deceased by her husband, Allie, her daughter, Kathy, one grandson, Jason Evans, her mother, Sarah Howe and her father, Claude Howe, her brothers Harold, Carroll, Kenneth, and Claude Howe Jr., her sister Wanda Howe, and her step-son Jerry.
Helen leaves behind her grandson Dustin Evans, his wife, Dr. Kim Evans, two great grandchildren, Elle and Waylon and her step-son’s wife Dana, as well as several step great grandchildren.
