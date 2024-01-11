Obituary: Helen Garrett
April 13, 1925 – November 24, 2023
Helen Garrett was born in Raymond, WA on April 13, 1925 and passed away peacefully on November 24, 2023, 98 years young. Helen, known to many as ‘Nana,’ was a kind, generous and beautiful person who had a devoted family and many, many friends wherever she went. Donations can be made to the SPCA in the names of Helen’s precious dogs, ‘Timmy,’ ‘Princess,’ and ‘Milo.’
