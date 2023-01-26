Obituary: “Henry “Hank” Mario Greco

"Henry “Hank” Mario Greco

Provided Photo

September 23, 1931 – January 21, 2023

“Henry “Hank” Mario Greco passed away on January 21, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Born to Anthony and Mary Greco in Oakland, California on September 23, 1931, he grew up and attended high school and college in the Bay Area. Hank served in the Air Force, then was married, and raised his 10 children with his beloved wife Korienne in Albany, El Cerrito, and South Lake Tahoe. Hank lived in South Lake Tahoe, a community that was especially meaningful to him, for 36 years. He most recently lived in Reno, Nevada.

Hank had a long standing career with AT&T/Pacific Bell and an enjoyable post-retirement pursuit as a crossing guard for LTUSD. The ultimate family man, among his many strengths were Hank’s devotion to his family, role model as a father, and sense of humor that persisted throughout the challenging times of his life. Hank was the kind of person who never held a grudge and saw the best in others.

Hank was an avid sports fan, particularly fond of horse racing and watching football and basketball with family and friends. He also enjoyed reading. In his younger years, Hank like listening to music and singing along with his favorite artists. In his later years, Hank liked reminiscing while listening to the Big Bands and songs that reminded him of Korienne.

Hank was preceded in death by Korienne, his wife of 63 years. He is survived by 10 children, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

A mass to celebrate Hank’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday February 4, 2023 at St. Theresa’s Church in South Lake Tahoe with a reception to follow in the hall attached to the church.”.