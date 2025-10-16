Obituary: Herbert Crowell
January 13, 1936 – October 7, 2025
Herbert John Crowell passed away peacefully on October 7, 2025, at the age of 89. A dedicated husband, loving father, and hardworking member of the South Lake Tahoe community, Herbert’s life was defined by devotion—to his family, his work, and the place he called home.
Born on January 13, 1936, Herbert was a pioneer in South Lake Tahoe’s early business community. He was one of the original partners in establishing one of the area’s first towing services, laying the groundwork for vital infrastructure in a growing mountain town. Later, he became the proud owner and operator of Tahoe Generator, where he built a reputation for reliability, skill, and integrity. A licensed electrical journeyman, Herbert worked tirelessly throughout his life, bringing power and support—both literally and figuratively—to countless homes and families.
Herbert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mayone “Toni” Crowell, with whom he shared decades of deep love and partnership until her passing in February 2021. He is survived by his three daughters, Kate Tretheway, Christine Cage, and Andrea Crowell, who will remember him for his quiet strength, steadfast love, and the values he instilled through example.
Herbert’s legacy lives on in the family he cherished, and the countless people whose lives he touched through a lifetime of honest work and unwavering commitment.
A celebration of life will be held to honor his memory on October 18, 2025 at 2 pm at Francisco’s Restaurant Minden, NV. Please RSVP to mtnkat@att.net
He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
