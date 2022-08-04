Obituary: Herman Marty

Herman Marty

Provided Photo

May 13, 1943 – July 25, 2022

Herman Marty passed away peacefully on July 25th, 2022.

He was born on May 13th, 1943 in the tiny mountain village of Alpthal, Switzerland. He emigrated to the United States in 1970 and found his life-long home in South Lake Tahoe until his passing.

As a carpenter, he built many homes in Lake Tahoe, including the one he lived in with his wife and two daughters. He also built homes in Carson City, San Francisco and Oregon. Those who knew him, will always remember his Swiss style of craftsmanship — everything had to be exact. He was the ultimate perfectionist.

During his younger years, he raced motocross in both Switzerland and the United States. He won many medals and trophies, and was especially gifted at racing in the rain and mud.

He met his Guatemalan wife, Mercy Marty, in San Francisco in 1986 and they went on to have two daughters: Yolanda Marty & Erika Marty. He instilled in his family a passion for all things outdoors: hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, skiing, off-roading, mushroom hunting, blueberry picking and so much more. He loved listening to Swiss music, eating Swiss chocolate and his all time favorite: ice cream with a half a tub of whip cream.

He leaves many loved ones behind: His wife Mercy Marty, his daughters Yolanda Marty & Erika Marty, and his son-in-laws, Berny Wueste & Gavin Booth. Three siblings, two of which still live in Switzerland, and one in Carson City. Three nieces in Lake Tahoe: Meily Zion, Irene Kaelin, Jeannette Riva and their families. His sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Mauricio Cardenas. His best friends: Tom & Liz Moulia, Lesly & Russ and John & Judy Ahern. And many many more family and friends in both Switzerland and the United States.

A memorial service will be held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 16th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Herman Marty’s name to the Parkinson’s Disease Fund at panfoundation.org.