Obituary: Hildegard Albrecht

Hildegard Albrecht

Provided Photo

June 13, 1927 – November 11, 2022

Hildegard Zellner Albrecht (born Franziska Hildegard Zellner) passed away at the age of 95 on November 11, 2022 after having a stroke.

Hilde was an only child, born to Anna and Andreas Zellner on June 13, 1927 in Munich, Germany. She lived in Munich through the Second World War before moving to the United States in the 1950s in hope for a new and better future.

Hilde married Frederick Albrecht, who had three children from a previous marriage, in 1960. They moved to Lake Tahoe where they started a small business as a painting contractor. Together, Hilde and Fred built their beloved Bavarian-style home in 1979 where they lived together happily before Hilde was widowed in her mid-sixties. Hilde continued to live in Incline Village for the remainder of her life but traveled extensively and spent up to five months each year in Germany during her retirement years.

Known as Tanti Hilde to much of her family and Oma to the youngest of them, Hilde was full of life, energetic, and sharp minded until the end. She loved the mountains, was an avid swimmer, enjoyed skied into her eighties, and could be caught giggling like a school girl with her friends and family. She will be missed.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 19th from 2:00pm – 5:00pm. For more information, please text 775.544.8049.