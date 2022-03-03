Obituary: Howard Donald Carey Jr.

Howard Donald Carey Jr.

Provided Photo

October 16, 1928 – January 21, 2022

Our beloved Howard Carey, Jr. passed away peacefully, comforted by loved ones, on Friday, January 21, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona at the enviable age of 93. Born in Chicago at Cook County Hospital, he was married to Jeanette Fedock Carey for 54 years. Growing up in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, Howard showed his grit defending his home turf at the viaduct down the street from his house. His family later moved to Warren, Ohio.

His childhood experiences proved beneficial when he enlisted in the United Sates Army Air Forces. He was part of Squadron 463rd Army Air Force Base Unit in Fort Warren, Wyoming. Following that, he served with the 813th Engineer Aviation Battalion.

After his military service, he moved to California to work for Lockheed Aircraft Corporation in 1951, continuing in a 36 year career fueled by his passion for aerospace engineering. Later, he moved to New York to work for Garrett AiResearch, which later become known as Allied Signal. He accepted a job transfer to Arizona in 1969, where he spent the remainder of his life. He travelled the world as part of his career, and also enjoyed the great west, the outdoors, fishing, and most of all…his cigars.

He was a grandfather and great grandfather and is survived by his sister Marilyn Balentine and his children Mark, Michael, Michelle, Scott and Lisa, and his grandchildren Scott Jr., Carson, Julian, Ashley, and Sarah. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Jeanette, brothers Kenneth, Arthur, sister Juanita, 2 infant siblings and parents Howard Sr. and Margaret Walrath Carey.

Mass will be done in honor of Howard Carey, Jr. at St. Theresa Catholic Church,1041 Lyons Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, on March 6th at 9:00am.

Flowers may be sent to Valley of the Sun Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a remembrance donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.