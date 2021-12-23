Obituary: Irene Lohmeier
June 25, 1934 – December 10, 2021
Irene (Renie) Lohmeier passed away on December 10, 2021, at age 87 from congestive heart failure. A 60 year resident of South Lake Tahoe, she was well known and loved by her community. Irene was the youngest of 13 children and was born and raised in Richmond, IN. She is survived by Ken, her loving husband of 64 years, six children and their spouses, Carolyn (Mike), Mike (Frank), Tom, Dianne (Chip), Ken Jr, and Susie, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Irene was a compassionate, loving, and generous person. She held numerous jobs in South Lake Tahoe including: serving as deputy with the local El Dorado County Sheriff’s office and as the first woman police officer (badge #1) with the City of So. Lake Tahoe Police Dept; executive assistant for “Dusty” Mehringer with State Farm Insurance; and as a longtime bookkeeper for St. Theresa’s church, a job she worked at up until the last day of her life. She deeply loved spending time at her church with Father Mauricio. Irene attended mass everyday including while traveling.
Renie was of Hungarian (Hunky) descent. Each year over the 4th of July, her huge extended family would get together for a family reunion and “The Hunky Open,” a golf and card tournament, along with traditional Hungarian food and lots of laughs. We shared the 75th annual Hunky Open in 2019 with 50+ family members in attendance. It was a true celebration. Renie lit up the room with her warm smile, big laugh, and warm hugs. She treasured days and evenings playing cards with her children and grandchildren.
A rosary will be held at 9:30am Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church In South Lake Tahoe, with a Catholic Funeral Mass and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, she requests donations be sent to:
St. Theresa’s Catholic Church – Food Pantry
1041 Lyons Ave. So. Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
