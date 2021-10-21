Obituary: Isaias Montoya
May 25, 1996 – October 10, 2021
Isaias Montoya born in South Lake Tahoe, CA on May 25, 1996 died on October 10, 2021.
Son to Synthia Montoya and Ty Evanson. Sisters Janet, Kayla, Anastasia, Mazy, Tiaya. Nieces Leiya and Areina Agundez, Valentina Perez. Grand-parents Francisco ‘Chico” and Sylvia Meza. Great Grand-parents Tony and Velia Placentia. Uncles Frank and Nick who always considered him their little brother. Uncles Manuel, Eduardo, Oscar, Fernando. Aunt Priscella Montoya and Veronica Ceballos. Lots of cousins, and girlfriend Nayeli.
He loved playing soccer; he loved getting together to watch his favorite teams the Dodgers and Raiders play. He enjoyed being with family, and spent lots of time with his little nieces. He is remembered for the tight hugs he gave, and never said good-bye but said I love you. He had a big heart, and he always thought of others. He will be missed.
