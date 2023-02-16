Obituary: Ivano Costantini
February 23, 1964 – December 6, 2022
Ivano Costantini, owner of the popular Ivano’s Restaurant in Stateline, NV, passed away unexpectedly on December 6, 2022. He was Born in Milano, Italy and grew up in Napoli, Italy. He graduated from The Institute of Agrario in Ponticelli. He moved to the United States in 1989. He worked in the restaurant business in California and then opened his first restaurant in Lake Tahoe in 1994. Ivano loved being outdoors and enjoyed boating, fishing, skiing, running – everything Lake Tahoe offered. Ivano was always ready to help everybody and made many friends throughout his life. He was an amazing son, father and friend – amazing man. Ivano is survived by his loving mother, Alida, daughter, Tiffany (Alex), and his precious granddaughter Isabella. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 1:00PM. A reception will follow in Globin Hall.
