Obituary: Jack Fleig

Jack Fleig

Provided Photo

July 20, 1935 – July 1, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jack L. Fleig, a beloved husband, father, businessman, and philanthropist. Jack departed this world peacefully on July 1, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, integrity, and generosity that touched the lives of many.

Jack was a humble man of remarkable character and unwavering principles. After completing high school, he proudly served his country in the US Navy, stationed with the Pacific fleet in Honolulu, HI. Following his military service, Jack attended Menlo College, earning a degree in Business Administration.

Jack’s passion for business and finance led him to establish his own business, Standard Office Systems (SOS), which he started in his garage. Shortly thereafter with the support of his wife, Lindann, they transformed this small enterprise into a successful business with multiple locations throughout the Central Valley. Jack’s commitment to his employees was unwavering; he invested in them and guided and encouraged them to plan for their future.

An entrepreneur, Jack found joy in investing and acquiring real estate, actively participating in investment clubs to discuss and analyze long-term impacts. Beyond business, Jack was deeply involved in his community, supporting various causes and charities. Jack and Lindann received Sacramento’s outstanding philanthropist award for their dedicated efforts. Jack’s dedication to helping others extended to his involvement in organizations such as the North Sacramento Rotary, Active 20/30, Shriners, Masonic Lodge, and the Entrepreneur’s Club. He cherished the opportunity to mentor and support young individuals striving to build a better future for themselves.

A true patriot, Jack loved his country deeply and voiced his concerns about its well-being by actively engaging with public officials. He firmly believed in the power of citizen participation to effect positive change.

Jack’s zest for life extended to his many hobbies, including fishing, duck hunting, golfing, snowmobiling, and jeeping. But his greatest passion lay in his love for cars. As an adrenaline junkie, he became a championship race car and autocross driver, with an impressive collection of hot rods in which he took immense pride.

Beyond his achievements and hobbies, Jack cherished his role as a loving husband to Lindann and a wonderful father to his daughters, Jeralyn Fleig (Jim Dybczak), Janet Kershaw (Bill) and Valerie Roeszler. He was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather to Alyse Andre, Cole Andre, Makena Kershaw, Jacqueline Muller (Michael), Gloria Muller, and Wyatt Muller. Jack was also a passionate dog lover and considered his Shih Tzus to be family members. He is predeceased by his parents, brother, and son, David.

Jack’s presence was the glue that held his family together, providing strength, love, and support beyond measure. He was a man whose spirit and legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him.

As we mourn the loss of Jack, let us also celebrate the extraordinary life he led and the profound impact he made on countless lives. May his memory be a guiding light, inspiring us to emulate his kindness, humor, determination, and commitment to making the world a better place.

A private ceremony with family will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity.