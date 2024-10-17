Obituary: Jack Francis

Jack Francis

Provided Photo

July 18, 1935 – September 18, 2024

Jack Francis, born on July 18, 1935, lived as a true free spirit, embracing adventure at every turn. From his early years in the Navy aboard the USS Meredith to carefree summers surfing in Newport Beach and winters skiing in Aspen, Jack’s love for excitement and new experiences knew no bounds.

In the mid-1960s, he found his forever home in South Lake Tahoe, where he found endless opportunities that matched both his talents and his love for life—from ski patrolman to entrepreneur, artist to coach, and advocate for local sports, and a genuinely dedicated dad to daughters Mackenzie and Ashlee. Known for his laid-back, authentic style, Jack made every moment count, sharing joy-filled days with friends and family, right up until his final days.

Jack passed peacefully on September 18, 2024, at the age of 89, leaving a legacy of love, community, and adventure.

Please join us in celebrating his life at Lake Tahoe Golf Course, November 2, 2024 from 2–5 p.m. For details, contact Mackenzie at (530) 318-3099 or Ashlee at (530) 318-2696. Let’s keep the party going, just as Jack would want! And just as he would dress, celebration attire: shorts, sunglasses, flannels and sandals.