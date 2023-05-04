Obituary: Jack L. Lopez
October 25, 1938 – January 4, 2023
A Celebration of Life
Jack L. Lopez, 84, from Carson City, NV, formerly from Half Moon Bay, CA, passed away on January 4th, 2023.
Jack is survived by his wife of 25 years, Helen, his children: Mark (Joyce), Matt (Sarah), Ruth Ann Taillon (David), and eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by his son Rick, mother Maxine Gotte & father Leonardo Andal.
A service will be held on Saturday, May 13th at 11:00 am, PST at Sierra Community Church, 1165 Sierra Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA. The service will be streamed live at https//sierra.church.
In lieu of flowers please donate to “The Alzheimer’s Association”
