Obituary: Jack Lucas
February 7, 1930 – April 13, 2023
Jack passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Jack was born on Catalina Island. He graduated from La Jolla HS in 1948. In 1949, Jack took a job with Scripps Institute of Oceanography and over the next 37 years, earned a degree in chemical engineering and went on to work as an oceanographer.
While stationed in Oahu for 5 years, Jack met Barbara Henderson. They were married in 1963. Jack and Barbara had 2 children together, Jeff and Jacquie. After 21 years of marriage, Barbara lost a long battle with cancer and passed away in 1984.
Subsequent to that time, Jack met Marie Piro and they were married in 1987.
In 1997, Jack and Marie moved to S. Lake Tahoe.
Jack leaves behind, Marie, his wife of 36 years, son Jeff (Sandra), daughter, Jacquie, stepson Wally, sister, Gerree Bonny, nieces, DeAnne and Gale, and nephew, Craig.
A memorial service is planned for June 2, 2023, 2pm at Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship, S. Lake Tahoe. Refreshments following.
Find complete obituary and live streaming of service at: LTCFChurch Facebook.
