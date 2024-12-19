Obituary: James Carpenter

James Carpenter

Provided Photo

November 21, 1944 – October 3, 2024

James Everett Carpenter was born in San Francisco on November 21, 1944. Jim passed peacefully in his home, as he wished, surrounded by his wife and family. Jim and his wife Gayle built and raised their children, James Jr. and Michelle, in this house which Jim and Gayle cherished.

Jim graduated from South San Francisco High School in 1962. It was in high school where Jim met Gayle Cullen. They married on November 30, 1963. Best friends and true life mates for over 60 years.

Jim and Gayle lovingly raised their children and successfully owned and managed businesses in the South Lake Tahoe area since 1974. Jim owned an auto body and paint shop in San Jose before coming to South Lake Tahoe. He had a gift for custom auto paint jobs and had multiple awards and trophies recognizing his artistic ability. He enjoyed showing his artistically painted 1971 Challenger at car shows and made many friends over the years at these shows. After Jim closed his South Lake Tahoe shop he worked at and managed various South Lake Tahoe companies.

Jim also volunteered for many years with Search and Rescue in South Lake Tahoe and for 15 years at Barton Skilled Nursing facility. He started there when his beloved mother-in-law Ellen Cullen was a resident and stayed on after her passing. His smiling face and helpful demeanor was well known throughout the facility.

Jim fully enjoyed the Tahoe lifestyle. He skied, snowmobiled, scuba dove, rode horseback, and boated on the lake. He and Gayle spent many memorable weekends on the boat at Emerald Bay with many close friends. These boating friends and his many other friends have been a great support to Gayle and family. Jim’s family and friends were the core of his life.

Jim’s family was the center of his existence. Gayle and Jim were married for close to 61 years and together since high school. His children and grandchildren were his best friends.

Jim is survived by wife Gayle Carpenter, son James Jr. and his wife Darcie, daughter Michelle and her partner James, granddaughters Kyla and Chelsea, grandsons Riley, Conner, and Shea with his wife Kassandra. Jim also met and enjoyed his only great grandson, Shea’s son Kian, born June 26, 2024. All family have been wonderfully supportive of Gayle through Jim’s illness and passing just as Jim taught them. He would be proud of each of them.

The family thanks everyone for their good thoughts and support. The family will announce and hold a celebration of life for Jim in the upcoming spring.