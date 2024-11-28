Obituary: James Douglas Pullen
August 22, 1951 – November 18, 2024
James Douglas Pullen, 73, of Lufkin, Texas died Monday, November 18, 2024 at his residence. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Pullen was born August 22, 1951 in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Sara Frances (Booth) and Jimmie Arthur Pullen. He worked in law enforcement for 32 years in California.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Linda (Sisler) Pullen of Lufkin, Texas; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffery and Heather Pullen of Dayton, Nevada and Jamie and Amber Pullen of Sonora, California; grandchildren and spouses, Zachary and Brittany Pullen, Natalie and Collin Hult, Hailey and Bradley Maffei, Paul Pullen, Emily Pullen, Katana Pullen, Conor and Elizabeth Pullen, and Charlee Pullen; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Chuck Pullen of Fresno, California; sister, Lynn Pullen of Pennsylvania; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories and condolences may be added at http://www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, Texas, directors.
